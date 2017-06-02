ALLOW ARMED COPS IN HOTELS

DORIA RECOMMENDS

Police in Cebu are asking hotels and other establishments to amend their protocol and allow policemen to bring their government-issued firearms inside their buildings in the wake of yesterday’s attack at Resorts World Manila that left 38 people dead.

“I understand that their security guards are well-trained, but the police know the lawless elements better. It is high time now to allow our policemen inside the hotels,” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in an interview.

At present, policemen cannot enter hotels and other private establishments with their firearms unless a crime is in progress or has happened in these establishments.

Although the attack that rocked Resorts World Manila on Friday was deemed “isolated” by authorities, Doria was not taking any chances and convened some 40 security managers of the different hotels and pension houses in the city yesterday afternoon, hours after a gunman went on a rampage that left him and at least 37 others dead in the all-suite luxury hotel in Pasay City.

“We want to avoid what happened in Resorts World Manila. It can also happen in our city, and so we have to be ready,” Doria said.

While monthly meetings between the city police and security managers of the different hotels and other establishments are being conducted, Doria saw the need to call a special meeting on Friday to remind security officers to strictly implement the measures that they agreed upon to ensure the safety of hotel personnel and guests.

One critical policy that all hotels and pension houses must enforce, he said, is to make sure that everyone who gets inside the buildings passes through full-body scanners, while their belongings are thoroughly inspected by x-ray machines at the entrance doors.

“This has to be strictly done especially that our policemen are not allowed inside the premises of the hotels. We can only advice. It is up to the management to implement their policies. If they don’t do it and when something bad happens, they will have to answer for it,” Doria said.

Doria said untoward incidents could be avoided if strict security measures were implemented at the entrance doors.

“What I know is that the security there (Resorts World Manila) is quite tight. I wonder how the subject was able to get inside,” he said.

Proactive measures

The meeting between the police and security managers of the different hotels and pension houses at the CCPO yesteday was off-limits to the media.

Chief Insp. Ramocelio Sawan, spokesperson and deputy director for operations of the CCPO, said they asked the security officers to immediately contact them in case crimes and other commotions happen inside the hotels and pension houses.

“Communication is very important. We need to have open communication lines so that the police can respond quickly,” he told CDN.

Sawan said they also requested security managers of hotels and pension houses to cooperate with the police in case they will conduct investigations inside their establishments.

“We are saddened with what happened in Resorts World. Proactive measures must be done to avoid a repeat of what happened in Manila. We hope to get a full report on that incident so we will be guided accordingly as to what measures we need to implement or adjust,” he said.

“For now, strict security measures must be implemented in all hotels and other establishments here in Cebu City,” he added.

Malls too

Monthly meetings with security officers of the different malls are also being done in Cebu City to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our intention is to remind them that we have security measures to implement so as not to fall victim to lawless elements,” Sawan said.

With hotels, condominiums and pension houses sprouting everywhere especially in Metro Cebu, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said all security personnel of hotels and other establishments must be well trained and equipped with devices to help law enforcers fight all forms of crimes.

“The security personnel must be properly trained to handle similar situation. The security system must always be reviewed regularly while drills and simulation exercises must always be conducted. Installation of security equipment should be properly installed,” he said in a text message to CDN.

Responsible gun holders

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, Cebu City’s deputy mayor for police matters, also recommended that not just policemen but civilians with necessary permits should be allowed to enter business establishments like malls with their firearms.

Tumulak said that civilians with licensed firearms and permits to carry them could help as force multipliers for the city’s police in order to help maintain peace and order and respond to emergencies or commotions.

“They can help especially in situations wherein there are impending threats of terrorism,” he said.

“They have license and PTCFOR (permit to carry firearms outside of residence),” said Tumulak, who himself has a PTCFOR.

Right now, Tumulak lamented that malls in Cebu City do not allow civilians to bring their licensed firearms inside the establishments even if they have permits.

He said this has been ordered by top management of malls. Only during special events where there are VIPs can licensed civilians be allowed to bring their firearms inside malls.

“These civilian personnel undergo rigorous process in order to get a PTCFOR. They go through things like psychological tests and drug tests. They are legitimate gun holders,” Tumulak said.

Among those who have PTCFORs are government officials, businessmen and professionals who all go through rigid training and seminars, he added.

Tumulak said he will be calling a meeting with representatives from different malls in the city regarding this concern, as an immediate action by the city government.

At the same time, as a long-term plan, he said he will also be proposing an ordinance in the Cebu City Council to penalize establishments that prohibit civilians with permits for their licensed firearms from entering their premises.

Meanwhile, Tumulak advised the public not remain calm.

“Let us not create panic. Let us just be vigilant at all times. Let us level up our security consciousness and awareness. Report to authorities if there are unusual people or instances that may cause any threat to security,” he said.

More effort

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Melanie Ng, meanwhile, called on hotels and other business establishments to enforce strict security measures.

“So we have to exert more efforts to make sure we implement security measures in our various business establishments, and to report to the proper authorities individuals and happenings around us so they can address immediately the situation if ever there will be any untoward incident,” she said.

Ng said the business community in Cebu believes in the capacity of both the PRO-7 the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Central Command to respond quickly and efficiently whenever rampages and other untoward incidents happen.

“They (PRO-7 and the Central Command) are on top of monitoring the situation here in Cebu. We have full trust and confidence in our security officials — the PNP and the AFP. We know that they are actively monitoring; and so far, fortunately for us, Cebu remains peaceful and safe,” she said.

“It’s business as usual here. All our activities continue. We just have to continue to be prudent and exercise caution at all times,” she added.

Hembler Mendoza, tourism chief of Lapu-Lapu City, said extra caution must be observed even if the rampage in Resorts World had nothing to do with terrorism.

“I am confident that the security arrangements of hotels and establishments in Cebu are well in place especially with the recent incident. We must be on our toes and be vigilant as well. Security is everyone’s concern,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City, he said, has at least 77 hotels and resorts. Some 249 others are located in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.