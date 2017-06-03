Son of retired judge arrested for drugs possession

CEBU CITY–The son of a retired judge was arrested on Friday night after he was caught allegedly possessing four small sachets of shabu worth P3,000 in Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Euginion Estrera, 42, from Barangay Cogon Ramos and son of retired judge Cesar Estrera.

He was arrested on Friday night when operatives of Fuente Police Station saw him placing inside his pocket four sachets of white crystalline believed to be shabu.

According to PO3 Ramonito Canas, Estrera tried to elude them but was blocked by other policemen who where in the area.

Estrera, who was included in the drugs watchlist, was detained at Fuente police station, pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 Section 12 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically on the possession of drugs.