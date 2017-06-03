USJ-R dominates Ateneo de Cebu to bag Shakey’s volley title

EVENTUAL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Anne Krizzia Caasi delivered the game-winning spike in helping the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars defeat Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 25-12, 25-23, 25-21, in their championship match of the 15th Shakey’s Girls’ Volleyball League (SGVL) – Central

Visayas leg Saturday noon at the Lux Oriens Gym of SHS- AdC in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Aside from pocketing the crown, the dominant win allowed the Baby Jaguars to score some measure of revenge as they lost to the same Magis Eagles squad in last year’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) volleyball girls finals.

USJ-R controlled the match from start to finish en route to securing a seat in the SGVL League of Champions slated late this year in Manila.

Aside from Caasi, other Baby Jaguars who made it to the Mythical Team were Shiela Kiseo (2nd outside attacker), Janine Angob (1st middle blocker), Dianne Duazo (libero), her sister Chriszelle Caasi (opposite attacker) and SHS-AdC’s Jennifer Delos Santos (1st outside attacker), Kaye Santos (setter) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s Ana Marie Cuerbo (2nd middle blocker).

Earlier in the day, USPF clinched the third place honors after defeating Southwestern University 25-14, 22-25, 25-22.