Son of retired judge, five others nabbed for drugs

A son of a retired judge was arrested last Friday evening by police on charges of illegal drug possession near his home in Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City.

The 42-year-old suspect identified as Cesar Eugenio Estrera was approached by Fuente police and asked if he had any drugs in his possession.

Estrera was included in the watch list of drug suspects by the Cebu City police.

Estrera tried to escape but was eventually cornered and subjected to a body search during which he yielded shabu and shabu paraphernalia to the police.

Estrera denied being a pusher and admitted that he only used drugs.

He said his parents had been reminding him to quit his habit to no avail.

Elsewhere, five persons were arrested, and P80,000 worth of shabu were seized by police in separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City last Friday.

Drug suspects Artemio Augusto, Romeo Ybanez and Annette Amante, all residents of Purok Shooting Star in Barangay Babag, were arrested by police who seized from their possession P70,000 worth of shabu last Friday evening.

Hours earlier at Maximo Patalinhug Avenue in Barangay Gun-ob, police arrested a certain Salvador Tampus, a resident of Barangay Babag who was included in the watch list of suspected drug pushers.

Taken from his possession were small sachets of shabu worth P5,000.

At past 8 p.m., Marigondon police arrested Samuel Solano at Sitio Ibabao in Barangay Agus.

Confiscated by police from his possession were one small sachet of shabu worth P4,000.