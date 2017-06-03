DSWD-7 sends third batch of food aid to Marawi evacuees

About 10,000 food packs were on their way to Marawi City on Saturday, the third batch sent by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) to the families who have fled from the war-ravaged city.

Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, said their office has been focusing on sending food packs to the affected residents while their central office has been providing the evacuees with nonfood items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each food pack consists of six kilos of rice, four cans of halal meat, four cans of sardines and six sachets of coffee. Cost for every food pack is P360, she said.

Since last week until yesterday, DSWD-7 has sent around 30,000 food packs for Marawi City.

The food packs are being packed at the DSWD’s Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, according to Quintana.

The repacking does not require volunteers since VDRC has a machine that packs and seals the food packs.

The VDRC, which can produce up to 50,000 food packs per day, was built in Cebu because DSWD has identified Cebu as its disaster response hub for the Visayas and Mindanao.

DSWD-7 has also readied 30,000 nonfood packs in case a request will arrive in their office, Quintana said.

Each nonfood item pack consists of blanket, mosquito net and a hygiene kit (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins and underwear).

Meanwhile, the Tabang Sibilyan Visayas Operations continued to ask for donations, with goods brought to three towns close the Marawi City where some 15,000 residents have sought refuge.

Jamil Adiong, one of the lead organizers of the volunteer group, said they have received over P216,000 in donated items, but they were still not enough for residents now housed in evacuation centers in the towns of Ditsaan-Ramain, Buadiposo-Buntong and Bubong Ramain.