Cops arrest seven, seize P600K shabu

Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested while more than half a million pesos worth of shabu were seized in separate drug busts in Cebu province last Saturday and yesterday.

In Consolacion, three drug suspects identified as Melvin Semblante, his brother Samuel Semblante and Christopher Lacio were arrested in Barangay Poblacion Occidental at 11 p.m. last Saturday.

Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy Jr., deputy chief of the Consolacion Police, said Lacio gave shabu to their asset during the buy-bust that resulted in their arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from the suspects were shabu weighing 6.5 grams worth P76,000. In Danao City, four drug suspects were arrested in two barangays yesterday dawn.

In Barangay Tuburan Sur, police arrested Gloria Saturos and seized from her possession shabu worth P238,831. They later arrested a certain Ralph Noberales who yielded shabu worth P119,416.

The police also arrested a certain Niño Jay Mangas in Barangay Poblacion who yielded shabu worth P2,832. All were detained at the Danao City police precinct.