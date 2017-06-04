Minors turned over to DSWD; police say parents may face raps

THE minors who were rescued in a raid of a hotel room in Colon Street, Cebu City last Saturday were already turned over to their parents and guardians.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, Cebu City Police Office City Intelligence Branch (CCPO- CIB) chief, said they turned over the minors aged 11 to 17 years old to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

All were fetched by their parents and guardians yesterday, he said.

Last Friday’s raid yielded nearly half a million pesos worth of shabu and resulted in the arrest of four persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navida said the minors admitted that they received the payments for the shabu and were unaware that it was linked to drugs. They said they received P2,000 each for every transaction they have with the buyers.

He said the parents and guardians will undergo counseling today at the Cebu City Police Office. Navida said they are studying the possibility of filing charges against them.