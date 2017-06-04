P5.6M Apas drainage project opposed

A BARANGAY official of Apas in Cebu City and some residents are opposing a P5.6 million drainage and water catchment project to be implemented in one of the sitios in the barangay.

Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman said the project is funded by the national government through the bottoms-up budgeting of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

But ironically, he said both the barangay and the residents of Sitio Mahayahay were not consulted about the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city engineer asked us for a barangay clearance last week or two weeks ago for them to start implementing the project. But we could not give the clearance due to the strong opposition from residents. They even submitted a petition against the project,” Ayuman explained.

He said that the proposed project involves the creation of a drainage line in Sitio Mahayahay which is located in a hilly part of the barangay.

At the end of the line is a small water catchment which will involve the destruction of an existing open basketball court in the area.

Ayuman said that instead of this sitio, the barangay officials would have preferred that the project be constructed in a higher portion of the barangay so that rainwater will not have to go to the lower area of the barangay where there are a lot of residents.

As early as November last year, the barangay council of Apas has already passed a resolution calling for an investigation on the issue.

The barangay’s concern has also reached the Cebu City Council which is calling for an executive session this coming June 6 to discuss the issue.