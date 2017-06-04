‘No salvor firm to siphon oil of sunken ship yet’

ALMOST a month after the ill-fated MV Fortuner sank off waters in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, siphoning of the oil has not yet started.

Dionlett Ampil, commander of Cebu Station for the Philippine Coast Guards (PCG) said that the shipping company still has to choose a salvor company to siphon the 4,000 bunker and diesel.

“Around four salvor companies conducted surveys in the area,” Ampil told reporters.

After their surveys, these four salvor companies will present its plans and quotations to Seen Sam Shipping Inc., the shipping company of MV Fortuner.

The shipping company will choose which salvor company will conduct the siphoning of the oil.

“Dapat ang salvor company ay accredited and complete ang equipment,” Ampil added.

Safety should also be considered especially that the ill-fated vessel estimatedly sank below 64 meters.

Ampil explained that it was important that there were surveys conducted to identify how to siphon the oil and identify the positioning of the vessel.

Even though there is no oil spill or environmental damage at present, PCG’s stand is to siphon the oil to prevent further damage in the future.

Ampil said that the investigation in determining the cause of the sinking of MV Fortuner is still ongoing.