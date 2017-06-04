Jaguar’s ‘trusted aide,’ girlfriend fall in Tisa raid

A 48-year-old convict, whom police described as a trusted aide of the late drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, was arrested together with his 22-year-old live-in partner during a Saturday night anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Thana, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City.

Dennis Diola also known as “Kano” and his live-in partner, Manilyn Arquillano, whom Regional Police described as the No. 3 and No. 6 high-value targets respectively in their drug personality watchlist in Central Visayas, were arrested during a buy-bust operation in their house in the barangay.

Supt. Jason Villamater, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RDEU-7) chief, said that they also confiscated from the suspects four sachets and two big packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P27,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

A .38 revolver was also confiscated from the suspects.

Villamater said that Diola and Arquillano landed in the High-Value Target list because of Diola’s affiliation with the late drug lord in Central Visayas “Jaguar” Diaz and their alleged drug activities which they (police) had monitored for quite a while.

Diola, who is also a brother of a police officer assigned in Talisay Police Station – SPO2 Jeffrey Diola, even sports a Jaguar tattoo on his arm.

Diola denied the allegations of being a trusted aide of Diaz.

He said that he only had his arm tattooed with Jaguar’s name on it because he was grateful to the drug lord for being good to him while they were both in prison in 2010.

Villamater said that Diola was jailed in 2008 after he was caught inside a drug den in Barangay Tisa at that time.

Villamater said that Diola and Jaguar met in jail in 2010.

Villamater said since then, Diola had been linked to the illegal drug trade.

The RSOG chief also said that when Arquillano got involved with Diola, she was also linked to the illegal drug trade.

Councilor Pacana, who was present during the raid and a friend of SPO2 Diola, said that the police officer told him that he had warned his brother several times to stop his illegal activity but his brother did not heed his warning.

Pacana said that SPO2 Diola told his brother that he would not help him if he would be arrested by his colleagues and that he should face the consequences of his actions in jail.

Villamater said that the suspects were detained at the Fuente Police Station pending the filing of charges.

He also said that the arrest of Diola and Arquillano brings the number of 10 high-value targets to six, who had yet to be apprehended.

The two others – Christian Aquino (No. 1) was killed by police in a shootout in May while Domie Oyao (No. 5) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in April.