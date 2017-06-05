Dubai-based DecoMAS introduces eco-friendly decorative paints – MAS Paints

OFFERING an exclusive selection of exquisite decorative paints, finishes, and interior options characterized by Italian craftmanship and quality, Dubai-based DecoMAS introduces eco-friendly paint brand MAS Paints in the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

DecoMAS is the application division of MAS Group. Recognized as a trusted partner by renowned architectural and design studios in Africa and Middle East, DecoMAS has catered to a vast clientele including hotels, royal palaces, government buildings, restaurants, offices, hospitals, and residential units.



DecoMAS has expanded to the Philippines as it launched in Manila last March 2016. This year, DecoMAS Philippines is tapping into the booming construction and furniture industry in Visayas and Mindanao with its extensive range of Textured Decorative Italian Paints and Wood Paints. These paints are manufactured in Dubai with raw materials sourced from European countries such as Italy and Germany.



Their Textured Decorative Italian Paints include variants like Marmorino, Stucco, Palmyra, Aquametallic, and MAS Paints’ new innovation – MircoCem – that provides a beautiful industrial concrete look. The textured paints can suit surfaces like concrete and gypsum.



The popular MAS Wood Paints can enhance and transform your typical wooden surfaces or furniture according to your preferred look. Special Effect Wood Paints can make ordinary wooden surfaces look like leather, marble, or even give it a crackle effect. PolyUrethane Wood Finish can restore old pieces or give new design pieces a warm, rustic effect. They also offer various Wood Stains and Dyes.



DecoMAS offers a wide variety of designs and can customize the paint according to the client’s demand.



Constantly coming up with eco-friendly innovations, MAS Paints introduced odorless water-based paints that are safer than solvent-based options.

With quality and service as the pillars of their company, DecoMAS makes sure to assist their clients from point-of-sale to after service. Clients can choose between Do-It-Yourself (DIY) or Supply-and-Apply. For both packages, DecoMAS requires the client’s manpower to undergo a paint application training that can last up to 2 weeks to ensure the quality of the output. When applied according to standards, MAS Paints can last up to 10 years. They also offer a 5-year warranty on all applied Textured Decorative Italian Paints.



Catch DecoMAS along with over a hundred renowned suppliers and service providers at the 25th Construction Show Cebu (CEBUCON) happening this June 2 to 5 at the 3rd Floor, Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu.

For inquiries, contact DecoMAS Phils. at (02) 800-8448 or 09988643267. You may also email cristina.decomasphilippines@gmail.com or visit their website www.decomas.ph.