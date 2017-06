JULIE’S Bakeshop brings freshly baked products to Bogo as it opens another branch in North Town Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to open more bakeshops this year because we want to bring the Julie’s Bakeshop experience closer to the people,” said Julie’s Bakeshop Director for Operations Carlos Veridiano. More bakeshops are in the pipeline to open this year.

For franchise inquiries, email franchising@juliesbakeshop.com.ph.