MINI’s new wild runner finally arrives in Cebu

NOW you can add more fun to your stories! MINI Asia and MINI Philippines has recently launched the second generation MINI Countryman. It’s versatile. It’s big. It’s all your adventurous side would dream of having.

This new daily companion advances the premium compact segment. When you get behind the wheel, it delivers fun and excitement like no other. Let’s look under the hood to know why.



MINI Heritage – MINI Countryman rose from the BMW and Rover history. The MINI brand has since roared in the 60s as part of British pop culture. 58 years passed, you still get that German build quality and British iconic design. And it’s all in a MINI that’s years ahead in technology and comfort.

Versatility – With a powerful engine at its core, four wheels give you an easy steering when in the city, and an impressive climb when going uphill. It’s the perfect MINI for those who work in the city and enjoy a trip along the Trans-central Highway on weekends.



Premium Features – Excite your senses with the revamped features of the Countryman. First, it has high seating which gives you optimum visibility. Second, extended ground clearance lets you drive through demanding terrains. Third, and best of all, you can opt for a touchscreen central instrument to redefine driving comfort. When you lose something, just focus on the fun drive and leave the finding to the MINI Find Mate. Have your personal assistant in the MINI Connected App. And with the MINI Country Timer, you could conveniently record your adventure stats.



MINImalism – MINI Countryman’s superior engineering gives you more. It’s the same sleek and iconic car with comfort in mind. It’s 20 cms more in length and 3 cms in width, leaving you with more space for fun and excitement. And true to MINImalism, the new Countryman is the first MINI in the Philippines to have a diesel engine. At just 2.0 L, you get more power and endurance in a MINI.

MINI Yours – Let’s not forget the power of your eye for design. MINI Countryman starts with a MINI Yours – the MINI tradition which lets you craft your car as you imagine it to be. From dashboards, to steering wheel, to leather, and fiber alloy, it’s all yours to create the MINI you truly want to get behind the wheel.



With its premium aesthetics, athletic flair, space, and functionality, this new MINI does not disappoint. So head on to the MINI Cebu showroom along A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue, or visit www.mini.com.ph to see more of this wild runner. For inquiries, call +632 856 7555.