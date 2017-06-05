Rapunzel and Belle meet Cebuano fans



SM City Cebu, Toy Kingdom, and Disney brought the “Dream Big, Princess” campaign to Cebu City last May 26 – 28 at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.



Disney has launched “Dream Big, Princess” in 2016, a global movement that inspires girls everywhere to dream, create and celebrate who they are with the role models they love- Disney Princesses. The three-year campaign highlights the aspirational qualities of each Disney Princess and seeks to connect them with today’s girl.



In SM City Cebu, Disney brought Rapunzel of the movie Tangled, and Belle of Beauty & the Beast to a meet & greet session with children and their families. Rapunzel came out first, followed by Belle which delighted the kids. The movie Beauty & the Beast held a very successful premiere showing in SM malls.

What people love about the Disney Princesses are their incredible stories and the qualities that help them achieve their dreams. This new campaign puts those great stories and qualities front and center and marries them with those of real-life young girls to inspire and encourage kids around the world to dream big.



Disney’s Dream Big, Princess also happened in SM North Edsa, The Block.