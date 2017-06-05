Royal Palms Tres: Your home in paradise



WHITE sand beaches, crystal blue waters, fresh air, laid-back rural atmosphere – who wouldn’t dream of living in that kind of paradise? Your Reliable Partner, PrimaryHomes, brings you closer to that dream with its newest development in the beautiful island of Panglao, Bohol – Royal Palms Tres.



Located in Brgy. San Isidro, Dauis, Panglao, Bohol, the Mediterranean-inspired residential development is just 15 minutes away from Tagbilaran City and accessible to world-class beaches, malls, churches, hospitals, and the upcoming Panglao airport.



In line with its promise to be Your Reliable Partner, PrimaryHomes makes sure to keep up with their standards in each of their projects. It features resort-inspired amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness gym, and a mini playground. With security as a top priority, the development has a perimeter fence and an elegant entrance to keep the community guarded.

Royal Palms Tres boasts of a premier location, prestigious community, and great value for money; making resort-living within reach.



Royal Palms Tres is open for viewing. For inquiries, you may call (032) 254-7188 or 266-0843. PrimaryHomes recently opened its new sales office located at the 2nd Floor of Island City Mall, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.