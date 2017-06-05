Flyboys, Waybus pad win streak

THE 2008 Flyboys and the 2007 Waybus hiked their respective winning streaks to three games after they logged in victories over the weekend in Division 3 action in the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground last weekend at the USC North Gym.
The Flyboys routed the 2003 Stallions, 89-70, behind the solid efforts of former USC Warrior NJ Otida, John Cabellon, Janiel Reserva and Francis Omolon, who all scored in double-figures.
Otida, though, was the tip of the attack as he had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Batch 2007, on the other hand, got past the 2004 Rebels, 79-69, behind the brilliance of Yoram Canama, Dhansoy Caumeran, Robert Codilla and Jesus Dalauta. Canama led the way with 19 points and six boards while Codilla had a huge double-double of 15 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the 2015 Assassins won their third in four games with an 80-59 win over the 2002 Lions. Francis Galado had a rare triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.