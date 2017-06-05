Flyboys, Waybus pad win streak

THE 2008 Flyboys and the 2007 Waybus hiked their respective winning streaks to three games after they logged in victories over the weekend in Division 3 action in the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground last weekend at the USC North Gym.

The Flyboys routed the 2003 Stallions, 89-70, behind the solid efforts of former USC Warrior NJ Otida, John Cabellon, Janiel Reserva and Francis Omolon, who all scored in double-figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otida, though, was the tip of the attack as he had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Batch 2007, on the other hand, got past the 2004 Rebels, 79-69, behind the brilliance of Yoram Canama, Dhansoy Caumeran, Robert Codilla and Jesus Dalauta. Canama led the way with 19 points and six boards while Codilla had a huge double-double of 15 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, the 2015 Assassins won their third in four games with an 80-59 win over the 2002 Lions. Francis Galado had a rare triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.