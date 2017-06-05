Upgrade security, hotels told

Hotels, resorts and other commercial establishments were reminded to beef up their security measures in the wake of last Friday’s assault at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City that left 38 people dead.

“Please upgrade your CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras, x-ray machines and detectors. Anyway, this is for the security of everyone,” Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office chief, issued the reminder yesterday.

Last week, the Cebu City Police Office immediately convened 40 security managers of hotels and pension houses hours after a gunman went on a rampage that left him and 37 others dead at the Resorts World Manila.

Though the attack was deemed “isolated” by authorities, the police force does not want to take any chances.

Taliño said they received information that seven vehicles carrying improvised explosive devices are going to exit on roll-on, roll-off ports and terminals. The advisory came from the Maritime Police Station in Dapitan City.

But Taliño said the report is still subject for validation.

“Hindi pa yan naco-confirm. (That is not confirmed yet.) Our operatives are checking that. As a security measure, we are validating that,” he said.

While Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas have not received any direct threat from terrorists, Taliño called on the people to remain vigilant. “What is important is for us to stay alert,” he said.

Glenn Sarador, chief of port police of the Cebu Port Authority, said all ports in Cebu are in full alert status. He said they are monitoring the possible entry of the seven vehicles which reportedly ferry explosive devices.

“Vehicles for inbound and outbound vessels are being inspected,” Sarador said.

He said they will discuss shipping companies’ plans of setting up an inspection area near the ports.

Taliño said the police augmented security arrangements at various ports in Central Visayas to bar entry to any terrorists.

“While there are no specific threats to Central Visayas, there is a possibility that the tension in Marawi City will spill over to the region,” he said.

Echoing the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte, Taliño instructed all policemen in the region to shoot any terrorist they encounter.

“Terrorists really fight. They don’t surrender. It is better if we shoot our enemies first rather than the other way around,” he said.

In a speech he delivered before soldiers at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-lapu City on Sunday, President Duterte mandated government troops to go after all terror groups in Mindanao even at the expense of the captives’ lives.

Saying he does not want to negotiate with terrorists, President Duterte specifically ordered the military and the police to shoot the terrorists on the head and heart.