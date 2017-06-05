Double Barrel: PRO-7 in No. 3 spot

POLICE officers in Central Visayas are encouraged to continue their jobs in the war against illegal drugs especially in the Philippine National Police’s “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded.”

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño gave this advice as he also congratulated the region’s police officers for making Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) the number 3 top performing police office nationwide in the Double Barrel Reloaded operations.

Double barrel reloaded is the second phase of the Oplan Toktok Hangyo (Tokhang) of the PNP.

Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said that double barrel is “Tokhang Part 2 revisited,” which is aimed at catching high value targets in the police’s drug war.

“I congratulated them for being the number three on the national ratings of double barrel reloaded. Pero sabi ko rin we can still improve on this especially nakikita natin kung saan tayo mababa (But I told them to still improve in implementing the operation especially in areas where we have low scores),” Taliño said.

He told his men to focus not only in improving their ratings, but in serving residents in the region as well.

“We should not only focus on HVT but also on all other aspects. Like tokhang, investigation and in communication,” Taliño added.

Getting the number three spot in the ratings, Taliño said that it is a good indication that the policemen in Central Visayas have been doing their job.