Release of P500K aid to heroes’ families nears

The prospects of the families of the four fallen heroes in the armed encounters last April with Abu Sayyaf bandits to each receive a P500,000 financial assistance from the Cebu City government have just gotten brighter.

This developed after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) approved the release of P500,000 each as financial assistance to the families of the three soldiers and a police officer killed in the Bohol encounters with the Abu Sayyaf bandits.

Pagcor’s board of directors approved the Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s request to use the funds in its May 26 board meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As long as this will redound to the benefit of Cebu City residents and the project to be financed and the amount of funding required shall be jointly approved by the City Mayor and the City Council…” a portion of the Pagcor letter read.

Andrea Domingo, Pagcor chairman and CEO, signed the letter.

The financial aid would not be released until after Mayor Osmeña and the City Council would approve the release of the financial aid to the heroes’ families.