Man shot, 2 assailants

A man was wounded after two assailants shot him at Sitio Roma, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, southern Cebu, on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Arichie Aranas, 45, who was brought to Talisay City District Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Initial police investigation showed that Aranas was on his way to see a friend to have his phone repaired when he was shot by the assailants identified only as “Jimboy” and “Jessie.”

The suspects immediately fled after shooting the victim in the different parts of his body.

The police had yet to identify the gunmen and the motive of the shooting.