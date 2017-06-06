SWU-Phinma graduate places 6th in dentist licensure exams

CEBU CITY– A graduate of the South Western University (SWU) Phinma was the only Cebuano who made it in the top 10 of this year’s Dentist Licensure Examination.

Gino Arvin Baguio Santos ranked 6th in the licensure exams last May with 83.03 percent.

Topping this year’s examination was Alexa Eline Trinidad Tajud of the Centro Escolar University- Manila with 86.04 percent.

The list of top examinees and successful passers was posted on Tuesday on the website of the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC).

The PRC announced only 397 of the 857 examinees passed written phase of the exams.

At least 349 of the 402 examinees passed the examination’s practical phase administered by the Board of Dentistry in Manila last month.

Board Members who administered the examination include Dr. Rannier Reyes, Officer-in-Charge, and members Dr. Gloria Bumanlag, Dr. Melinda Garcia, Dr. Roberto Tajonera and Dr. Maria Jona Godoy.

The PRC website said that issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificates of Registration will start on June 27 although the oath taking will be announced later.