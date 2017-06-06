I did nothing wrong-Tabal

As far as Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal is concerned, she hasn’t violated any rule of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Tabal was officially removed from the Philippine Team lineup by the Patafa on Monday because of allegedly violating the federation’s rules.

The Patafa, headed by its president Philip Juico, said in a press conference in Manila that Tabal didn’t show the amount of respect and obedience the association requires from a national athlete.

But Tabal believes she didn’t do anything wrong and will make an appeal to the Patafa to reinstate her to the national team so she can compete in the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this August. She won a silver medal in her last stint in the biennial meet in Singapore.

Among the issues Patafa raised was Tabal’s request to train in Cebu City while the majority of the national athletes trained in Manila. Tabal’s sponsors and her stints in international races without permission from the Patafa were also brought up.

But Tabal said she thought these issues were already ironed out when her team and the Patafa met last year to discuss her reinstatement so she could compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Still, the 28-year-old runner is willing to fix things between her and the national governing body for athletics.

“I will send a letter to them as soon as possible,” Tabal said in a press conference at the Casino Espanol on Tuesday. “But if they won’t grant me my request, then I can represent the country in other competitions.”

Her corporate backer Motorace Philippines headed by President Jonel Borromeo prepared a welcome gathering for Tabal after she won the 21k title of the Scotia Bank Ottawa Marathon last month.