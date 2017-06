The Organique triathlon officially launched its 20-man team at the Pig & Palm in Cebu Business Park in Cebu City Tuesday afternoon.

Team manager June Bastilda said they have 16 male and four female athletes in the team, all of whom are expected to join the elite and age-group categories of the upcoming IronMan 70.3 Asia Pacific Champonships this August in Cebu.

The team will also be joining the Rotary Corporate Triathlon in Lapu-Lapu City this Sunday.