Embracing a new role

An athlete could lose confidence playing bench minutes. But it also motivates one to work harder.

Take the case of Cebuana volleybelle Deanna Wong.

The 18-year-old setter-turned-libero has been a bench player for most of her two-year collegiate career with the Ateneo de Manila University. But this didn’t demoralize her. Instead, the former University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguar continued working hard in practice to make sure that when her number is called, she is able to deliver.

And so far, Wong’s efforts are paying off.

A testament to that was her double-double performance in their semifinal win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 against the Far Eastern University, where she had her first career start as a libero, finishing with 20 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions to help the Lady Eagles make the finals, where they lost to the eventual champions De La Salle University in two games.

Wong admitted that she has embraced her new position as a libero, saying defense is her best asset in the game.

“I think I really fell in love with defense,” she said during a recent three-day vacation in Cebu. “That’s one of my best assets in volleyball. Defense.”

The incoming third year AB Interdisciplinary Studies student has been a setter for the longest time before becoming a libero last October.

“It is okay because I am used to defense from being a setter.”

Although the pressure of playing hard-nosed defense against the best offensive players in the country excites her, Wong knows that she has a long way to go and vows to work even harder for the next season.

“I really have a lot to learn from being setter to libero. Whatever position coach puts me in, I have to accept it and do my part,” she said. “It’s a great feeling and experience but then obviously [I have to] practice harder.”

Although the memory of the second straight finals loss to La Salle still lingers in her heart and mind, Wong is looking forward to what could be a breakout year for her next season, especially with starting setter Julia Morado deciding not to return to play her final year.

Be it from the bench or as a starter, it was clear through Wong’s eyes before she left for Manila yesterday that she is determined to win a championship for Ateneo before she hangs her Lady Eagle jersey in 2020.