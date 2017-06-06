Tomas asks hotels, malls: Issue IDs to armed civilians

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña proposed that civilians with permits to carry guns be issued ID cards to allow them to carry their firearms inside malls and hotels.

Osmeña earlier met with the heads of security of all major malls and hotels in the city to discuss his plan.

“I am trying to make it easier for them. My recommendation is that they will issue the ID to the person who can carry a firearm. In other words, even the police will have to apply for it in the hotel, mall,” he said.

He said from there, the situation will be monitored.

The mayor said this measure is just the first step. It is good for the public, he said.

Osmeña cited the ongoing firefight between government troops and the Maute terrorists in Marawi City and a lone gunman’s assault in Resorts World Manila to support his position on the issue.

“I also offered to pay and subsidize the training of the security guards on how to shoot,” the mayor said.

He said armed police officers should be allowed entry whether they are on duty or not.

Osmeña said the managements of malls and hotels should be obligated to immediately report any potential security threat to the police.

Elsewhere, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said it beefed up security in ports in response to the terror threat.

CPA Manager Oscar Lopez said more security personnel were detailed while port management is working closely with law enforcement agencies in monitoring anyone entering to and from the ports.

“We have 15 personnel manning our ports with K9 units,” Lopez said in yesterday’s 888 News Forum at Marco Polo Plaza.

A composite team of the Philippine National Police and Coast Guard is checking outgoing and incoming vehicles at Cebu port .

The other week, security personnel of CPA met with local police to set up an area in the port where all rolling cargoes will be inspected.

Private ports are also under watch since they service cargoes from Mindanao, Lopez said.