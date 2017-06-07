CCTO to start traffic rerouting dry run along N. Bacalso 

Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) will start any moment from now the dry run for the traffic rerouting along N Bacalso Street.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said they were supposed to start the partial road closure and the dry run earlier at 6 a.m. but since there weren’t enough vehicles during that time, they decided to start of the dry run at a later time.

“We’re worried about the buses because these are huge vehicles that usually pass through N. Bacalso Avenue,” Ouano said.

CCTO has started advising buses coming from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to take the alternative route through the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP) going to Talisay City, he added.