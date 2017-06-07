Search for article

CCTO to start traffic rerouting dry run along N. Bacalso 

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

07:46 AM June 7th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, June 7th, 2017 07:46 AM

This is how the P683 million underpass project in the intersection of N. Bacalso Ave. and F. Llamas St. in Cebu City will look like once construction is completed by the DPWH 7 and its contractor. Construction will start this month and is expected to be done within 18 months.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/DPWH 7

Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO)  will start any moment from now the dry run for the traffic rerouting along N Bacalso Street.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said they were supposed to start the partial road closure and the dry run earlier at 6 a.m. but since there weren’t enough vehicles during that time, they decided to start of the dry run at a later time.

“We’re worried about the buses because these are huge vehicles that usually pass through N. Bacalso Avenue,” Ouano said.

CCTO has started advising buses coming from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to take the alternative route through the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP) going to Talisay City, he added.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.