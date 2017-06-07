Heavenly cakes and goodies at 10 Dove Street – SM Seaside City Cebu

FROM its humble nest in a quiet village in Banilad, 10 Dove Street has brought its savory meals and made-to-order cakes and pastries nearer to its long-time patrons and newfound costumers as it opened its fifth branch at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Cozy ambiance, good food and that perfect slice of cake. These are what the newest branch—the biggest 10 Dove St. so far can seat up to 56

people—can offer its loyal diners.

A Coachella-themed party opened the new store, and patrons fell in line as early as the night before for a chance to be given a golden cake lover ticket which entitles them to a 10-week supply of cake (one cake per week) or a silver cake lover ticket for 10-week supply of a slice of cake (one slice per week).

Marisol Verallo, owner of 10 Dove Street and the woman behind the heavenly baked goodies, started her love for baking after she got married in 1973, back in her hometown in Bogo, northern part of Cebu.

Her first customers back then were her friends and relatives.

When her family moved to Cebu City, her home-baked goodies became an instant hit among Cebuanos, and with encouragement from her family, Marisol opened her first cafe in Sto. Niño Village. The rest, as they say, is history.

Visit 10 Dove Street at their newest branch at the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.