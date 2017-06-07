Convergys concludes biggest BPO event in Cebu

On May 28, a crowd of more than 21,000 thousand comprised of Convergys Cebu employees together with family and friends gathered to celebrate the culmination of Hugyaw 2017: The Biggest BPO Event in Cebu.

The annual Hugyaw event has continuously grown in size since it started five years ago. Following the opening ceremonies last April 30, representatives and teams from all 8 Convergys Cebu sites participated in a host of different events including a basketball and volleyball sports fest, a festival of employee-produced short films, a banner design contest, a community outreach program, the Queen of Hugyaw beauty pageant, cosplay events, dance and singing competitions.

The 12-hour culminating event, held at the University of Southern Philippines – Lahug Campus, was the grandest of all Hugyaw 2017 activities that recognize employees for their talents, camaraderie and teamwork. Based on their total points from all the activities, Convergys Cebu 2 emerged as the overall champion.

Jojo Reyes, Convergys Group Vice President of Operations shares, “I congratulate everyone for a successful Hugyaw. I am proud that our team has not only maintained this tradition with our employees and their loved ones, but also enabled it to become the biggest BPO event in Cebu. Celebrating our people, cultivating talent, keeping them engaged and having fun are important attributes of who we are as a team.”

He added that Hugyaw proves that Convergys is a great company not just for professional but also for personal development. “Cebu is pivotal to our success as the 2nd largest location after Metro Manila, and we remain committed to strengthening and bringing out the best in our people, so we can accomplish greater things together.”

Throughout the years, Convergys Cebu has successfully established Hugyaw as its biggest employee program. The term Hugyaw means a sincere tribute and heartfelt thanksgiving— the essence of this annual celebration.