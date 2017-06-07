Glitterati kids rule the stage

SM City Cebu held the first installment of its newest and cutest annual tradition, Glitterati Kids, last May 25 at The Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. The show featured Cebu’s most adorable kids wearing collections from the mall’s best-loved brands, including Forever 21, Great Kids, and Osh Kosh.

“Glitterati Kids” is a spin-off of the annual fashion show, Glitterati, which has become a rite of passage for many Cebuano teens. As the name implies, ”Glitterati Kids” is the mini version for the town’s adorable youngsters.

Kicking off the first show for Glitterati Kids were Finn and Sabrina Aldeguer, Brianna Cerezo, Thia Delvallez, Estelle Fernandez, Yohan Gayatin, Ty and Vy Go, Jacob Hyatt, Tamara Jarque, Harvey and Fiona Kekert, Dylan Lampert, Zoe and Zyan Lee, Russ Mata, Kalina Perdices, Zoe Rapes, Saige Romualdez, Mather Rousseau, Lilliana Sasnovski, Thomas Selma, Tristan Tenney, Natalia Velasco, and Leah Villarica-Limbo.

It was one cute and charming kiddie affair only at SM City Cebu. (PR)