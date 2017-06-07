Public told: brace for the worst

CEBU CITY–Prepare for the worst.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) announced on Wednesday the closure of the flyover in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City from June 9 to 22 for retrofitting.

The closure was announced through flyers sent out by Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina, head of the Cebu 2nd district engineering office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retrofitting of its expansion joints worth P20 million is the second phase of the flyover rehabilitation project.

It will be undertaken by PLD Construction and will last for 14 days.

The closure of the Tabunok flyover is timed with the ongoing dry run being implemented by the Cebu City Traffic Office in preparation for the construction of an underpass at the intersection of N. Bacalso and F. Llamas Street.

If the dry run will be a success, the construction of the underpass might start on Friday, said DPWH-7 project engineer Roy dela Cruz.

The closure of the Tabunok flyover on Friday will the third this year.

The first one was March 31 to April 2 and the second, April 4 to 5, for phase 1 of the rehabilitation project which included scraping of the existing asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt and water proofing.

The project amounted to P9 million and was awarded to First Grandeur, Inc.