ANXIOUS DEPOSITORS

Loyal depositors of the Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands were understandably alarmed and furious over a report on the bank’s statement that they were having an “internal data processing error” that caused discrepancies in bank account balances.

They and other netizens took to social media to voice their suspicion that someone may have hacked into the bank’s system, which was refuted by bank officials.

A netizen who went by the handle Abu Suyop wrote: “Now they have a new term for the word ‘hacked’ and its ‘internal data processing error.’”

Another netizen named Marcy Saman wrote that she had to leave work in order to get his account fixed. “Daghan pud mga tao na hasol aning inyong serbisyo (A lot of people were hassled by your service),” her complaint to BPI read.

Princess Arma also said that she thought her account was hacked but was relieved to read BPI’s advisory, quickly going to its nearest branch to have it resolved.

“I believed that my account was hacked. It was a good thing they posted an advisory; I had to rush to the bank to fix it,” said Arma in Cebuano.

BPI said it expects to resolve the “internal error” as of yesterday and assured clients that the matter “will be resolved expediently” and “no one will lose money over this incident.”