Some Cebuano sports personalities share thoughts on ongoing NBA Finals

AS GAME 3 of the NBA Finals shifts to Cleveland today, some Cebuanos weigh in on how they think the series between the Cavaliers and Warriors will end.

Cleveland, the defending champions, won the series last year despite being down 1–3 and they are looking to duplicate that feat starting with the battle at hand. And like last year, the team that brought Cleveland their first NBA title in franchise history were also trailing by two games prior to game three.

Former Southwestern University (SWU) guard Monbert Arong believes that déjà vu will happen in the series that by far saw the Cavs struggling to stop the offensive firepower of the star-packed Warriors team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the Cavs are going to bounce back from this hole,” Arong, who now plays for the Cignal HD Hawkeyes in the PBA D-League, said. “In their home court, I know they can win Game 3 and I believe in what LeBron James can do.”

Also seeing a chance for the Cavs to at least tie the series at 2-all is the founder and commissioner of the Elite Basketball Club–Cebu Bertoni Salazar.

But he said it will require a lot more work from their role players to be able to achieve this.

“I think they can and they should (tie the series). But I won’t be surprised if the Warriors can snatch a win there.”

Salazar told Cebu Daily News, “I see a really motivated and hungry Kevin Durant. They have to find an answer for him.”

Former San Sebastian College – Recoletos de Cavite cager and Talisay City-native JP Villaver also believes Cleveland should win Game 3 at home.

“Game 3 is a must-win for Cleveland,” said Villaver, who still occasionally plays ball in Thailand.

And like what other experts say on what the Cavs need to stay alive, Villaver also said the defending champs should be more aggressive on defense.

Meanwhile, sports writer and Full Point Cebu host Nimrod Quiñones preferred not to predict this year’s champions, but is certain of one thing.

“One thing I can say for sure is that there will be no sweep.” Quiñones said.