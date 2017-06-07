Cebu City Mayor’s Cup starts today

Games today:

Cebu City Sports Institute

5 p.m. – Vescon vs RCR

7 p.m. – ASPA vs LMP Paragsa

Commercial basketball action finally comes back into the city as the 2017 Cebu City Mayor’s Cup unfurls today at 5 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Brgy. San Nicolas.

Vescon Construction battles RCR Structures while ASPA matches up with LMP Paragsa after a brief opening ceremony at 4 p.m.

RCR Structures will be coming in with a loaded squad led by a collection of current and former Cesafi standouts.

These are former University of the Visayas aces Alfred Codilla and Jerome Silva, ex-University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panther James Ferrren and current Cebu Institute of Technology-University forward Anthony Lucena.

Vescon will battle with the likes of stud wingman Joey Manguerra, Mark Kong, Merben Dedace, Harold Cincoflores, Nat Cruz and Mark Abadia.

LMP Paragsa, on the other hand, will parade JP Alcaraz, Nino Batiquin, Carl Valencia, Ope Abellana and former PBA big man Danny Aying.

The champion of the four-day tournament will bag P50,000 while the runner-up goes home with P30,000. The second runner-up will net P20,000.

The teams will play a single round-robin with the top two finishers at the end of the elimination round advancing to the winner-take-all finals.

All games are free to the public.

The tournament is being done with the backing of Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña and Deputy for Sports, Eugenio Gabuya.