Sipat ‘98 still undefeated

THE 1998 Sipat remained undefeated in Division 2 of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground after they nabbed two wins over the weekend at the USC North Campus gym.

Sipat first creamed the 1995 Pirates, 70-42, before handing the 1999ers their first loss of the tournament, 60-44, to up their win-loss record to 4-0.

In the game versus 1995, Jayson Anog led the team in scoring with 14 points while both Teresito Pasculado and Roelan Sual had 11 each. Bryan Toledo also pitched in 10.

Against the 1999ers, it was Criz Matunog that carried the scoring cudgels for 1998 as he had 13 markers and three boards, while getting some solid contributions from Mark Nepangue, who tallied 10 points, four boards, an assist and a steal.

Batch 1999, though, bounced back later in the weekend with a 75-56 rout of the 1995 Pirates. Emmanuel Baguio guided the team with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Vito Perez chipped in 14 markers, nine boards, three steals and two blocked shots. Jess Minoza and Arc Egot also came away with stellar games to help 1999 push their record to 3-1.

Meanwhile, 2001 Lite Shipping and the 1997 Ronins both evened up their cards at 2-2 after getting separate victories.

The Ronins edged the 2000 Millennium Bugs, 57-52.