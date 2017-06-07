Pope Francis calls for a minute of prayer

AT 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Pope Francis is inviting everyone to stop their daily activities and dedicate a minute to reflect and pray for peace according to one’s own religious tradition.

The Pope also calls on everyone to commit themselves to peace around the world.

The worldwide minute of prayer marks the second anniversary when Pope Francis together with Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian leader Abu Mazen prayed together for peace in the Middle East.

In the Philippines, the activity carries extra significance this year, particularly in Mindanao, as a full-blown battle between the Maute terror group and government forces rages in Marawi.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, media liaison officer of the Archdiocese of Cebu, echoed the church’s appeal to storm heaven with prayers for an end to all forms of violence in the country and other parts of the world.

“We need something not solely based on human efforts but from above. The real gift of peace comes from the Father. We pray for redress of wrongs and the end of violence especially involving the marginalized sectors of society,” Tan said in an interview.

“Peace is not only legal, political or military but also spiritual. In whatever way we can, let us pray for peace,” he added.

He asked Catholics to pray the Rosary, the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy or simply pause for a silent prayer.

Last May 23, President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao for 60 days following Marawi’s invasion by the Islamic State–inspired Maute Group.

Pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Maute militants took over parts of Marawi, burned infrastructure, desecrated the cathedral and took as hostage Catholic priest Fr. Chito Suganob and several others including women.

The siege, which has dragged on for more than two weeks, triggered mass evacuations and the destruction of Marawi’s urban center.

To date, at least 120 Maute terrorists, 38 security forces and 30 civilians were killed, said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.