Warriors up at halftime

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals. (AP)
The Golden State Warriors lead 67-61 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
Klay Thompson leads the Warriors with 21 points so far while LeBron James tops Cleveland with 27 with two more quarters to play.
Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.
