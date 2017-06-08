Search for article

Warriors up 3-0

SHARES:

12:07 PM June 8th, 2017

Recommended
June 8th, 2017 12:07 PM

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. (AP)

The Golden State Warriors banked on an 11-0 run in the final three minutes to score a 118-113 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

Kevin Durant scored nine in that run to finish with 31 points while Klay Thompson added 30 as the Warriors now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and are still unbeaten in these playoffs.

LeBron James had 39 and Kyrie Irving put up 38 for Cleveland, which had a 113-107 lead after a three by JR Smith in the final three minutes.

Durant answered with a layup then hit another jump shot after an empty possession by Cleveland then sank a go-ahead three pointer with around 36 seconds left.

Irving failed in his three-point attempt in the last 25 seconds and Cleveland fouled Durant, who made two freethrows to make it a 116-113 lead.

In Cleveland’s next play, James was defended well off the inbound, as the Warriors forced him into a turnover.

Steph Curry sealed the game with two more freebies.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.