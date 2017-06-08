Warriors up 3-0

The Golden State Warriors banked on an 11-0 run in the final three minutes to score a 118-113 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

Kevin Durant scored nine in that run to finish with 31 points while Klay Thompson added 30 as the Warriors now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and are still unbeaten in these playoffs.

LeBron James had 39 and Kyrie Irving put up 38 for Cleveland, which had a 113-107 lead after a three by JR Smith in the final three minutes.

Durant answered with a layup then hit another jump shot after an empty possession by Cleveland then sank a go-ahead three pointer with around 36 seconds left.

Irving failed in his three-point attempt in the last 25 seconds and Cleveland fouled Durant, who made two freethrows to make it a 116-113 lead.

In Cleveland’s next play, James was defended well off the inbound, as the Warriors forced him into a turnover.

Steph Curry sealed the game with two more freebies.