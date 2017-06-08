Duterte’s Kitchen gives feeding, slippers to 200 kids in Mandaue

Around 200 children in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, benefited from the launching of Duterte’s Kitchen feeding program and distribution of “Tatay D’s Tsinelas” last May 27 at the barangay’s gymnasium.

The launching was initiated by PDP-Laban Provincial Council president Jojo Dizon, together with Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Noel Felongco.

“We also initiated this program here in Cebu province after it was done in Cubao to at least let the poor children enjoy the food donated by well-off individuals in Cebu,” said Dizon.

He said they were planning to hold a regular weekly or monthly feeding program and distribution of slippers in other areas in Cebu as long as their budget allows.

Dizon was with his fellow officers, supporters and youth volunteers headed by his daughter Mica and Barangay Labogon officials led by barangay captain Renato Suson.

The children beneficiaries were served with rice porridge and milk and were each given brand new slippers.

In his speech, Undersecretary Felongco said Duterte’s Kitchen was first launched in Cubao, Quezon City, after President Rodrigo Duterte learned that many children from poor families there went to sleep without eating dinner.

He said the program will make sure that no children will sleep hungry.

The parents of the children also received a pair of slippers from Tatay D (Digong), which reminds the bearer “Matag lakang mo, kauban mo ako (I’m with you each step).”

The program also includes games for the kids and intermission numbers before it ended that afternoon.