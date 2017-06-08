IT graduate named Miss Pajo

AN 18-year-old graduate of Information Technology was crowned Miss Pajo during a beauty pageant held on May 27 at Pajo barangay gymnasium.

The beauty pageant was one of the fiesta activities of the barangay.

Aileen Perez, who graduated BSIT from AMA Computer College, bested all the other 16 candidates with her intelligence and wits during the question-and-answer portion.

“Beauty pageant is a celebration of beauty among men and women not only on its physical aspect but as well as the character of an individual. It is not bad in our society for beauty pageant promises leaders,” was the answer of Perez when asked how she would defend a negative stigma going around that beauty pageant is just an entertainment and doesn’t really benefit the society.

“I was shocked when I was announced as the winner considering that I am short maybe among all other candidates. I can say that height doesn’t really matter,” said Perez, who stands 5’1”.

Harrah Cruto was named first runner-up; Angelica Marinduque, second runner-up; Cathrena Almacin, third runner-up; and Jozel Bunsit, fourth runner-up.