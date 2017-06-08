Lady Cobras bolster line-up

WHEN the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) won the 14th Shakey’s Girls’ Volleyball League – Central Visayas (SGVL-CV) title last year, there was a general assumption that the Baby Cobras were going to safeguard their title in the 2016 Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) girls’ volleyball tournament.

But things didn’t go as planned as the 2015 Cesafi champions fell short in the semis, eventually settling for a third place finish.

Heartbreaks continued for SWU as it was upset by last year’s Cesafi doormats’ University of Southern Philippines Foundation in the 3rd Inter Private Schools Cup finals last April.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the hopes of addressing their problems on both ends of the floor, the Baby Cobras hosted a four-day tryout last April. From that tryout, the team saw gems in Dannah Jimenez, Abegail Cabahug, Chyne Mae Saberon and Ghanna Mae Suan, who they signed to be part of the roster for the upcoming season.

The Baby Cobras also got a major lift when they were able to pick up former University of San Carlos hitter Kate Chantal Rodriguez.

“We picked them because they showed some potential during the tryouts,” said Baby Cobras mentor Roy Ulan.

However, adding these five new players did not immediately translate to success for the Baby Cobras as they found themselves settling for fourth in the recently concluded 15th SGVL-CV season.

Although reclaiming the Cesafi title they lost a year ago presents a new set of challenges, Ulan and the rest of the Baby Cobras are ready to embrace the tough task ahead as they look to get themselves back in the upper echelon of the league.

“Well, our goal in the Cesafi every year is to fight in the finals and win the championship,” Ulan said.