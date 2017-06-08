Rotary triathlon for CHD this Sunday

EVERYTHING is set for the inaugural Rotary Corporate Triathlon slated this Sunday at the Mactan New Town beach front in Lapu-Lapu City.

The race, which features a 1.6-kilometer swim, 50k bike and 10k run, aims to raise funds for 18 children with congenital heart disease (CHD) through Let It Echo Foundation.

Organizers assured participants that safety will be their priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will be deploying around a hundred marshals while Lapu-Lapu City will deploy around 150 traffic enforcers and Philippine National Police personnel to man the race course,” race director Steve Maniquis of Cornerstone Group said.

Noted local triathletes like Jory Ycong, Ralp Arce and Jeffrey Codino as well as Louie Villacin will lead the cast in the elite division.

Roads covering Barangay Basak-Cagodoy, Bangkal and Buaya Road along the aviation road near Mactan Cebu International Airport will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11a.m. for the race.

Gunstart will be at 7 a.m.