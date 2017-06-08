UC All-Star Delator goes to UV

UNIVERSITY of Cebu’s (UC) All-Star guard Gileant Delator has left the Webmasters’ nest in search of greener pastures.

And it certainly doesn’t get any greener than the home of the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who Delator admitted transferring to in an exclusive talk on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, Delator went AWOL from the Webmaters’ practice session on Wednesday. Later in the day, this writer was able to track down the high-scoring guard who pointed to academic problems as his main reason for moving from the team that recruited him back in 2015.

“Naa ko problem sa akong grade. Dili gihapon ko makaduwa,” said Delator. (I have a problem with my grade. I still won’t be able to play.)

Delator also admitted that he was looking forward to playing with the Green Lancers, a team that he has always admired and dreamed of playing for.

“I really want to experience playing with UV. I failed in UC, so i just want to experience playing with UV,” said Delator.

The development is a minor setback for a UC squad that is still rounding into form following the takeover of new head coach, the decorated veteran mentor, Yayoy Alcoseba.

Alcoseba said he was “delighted” with Delator’s departure.

“As a coach, I never force any player to play on my team. As the saying goes, the only permanent thing is change. Good luck to him,” said Alcoseba in a brief talk.

UC’s athletic forward JR Puerto also wished his former teammate luck on his new path.

“I am okay with his transfer since that is out of our control. I also want him to be successful, both with basketball and in his studies,” said the reigning Cesafi slam dunk champion.

Delator’s departure leaves them with fellow Cesafi All Star Justine Dacalos as the only reliable option at this point, with the Cesafi season starting on Aug. 5.

Aside from Delator, also departing with him is sweet-shooting big man Melvin Butohan, who last suited up for the Webmasters in 2015 but failed to do so last year because of academic troubles.