We always hear the saying “Once tasted always wanted.” Although this is still contentious, if we already have an idea that the proven effect of trying something is negative, then it is better not to try at all.

I still remember when I visited Las Vegas, Nevada, which earned the monicker “Sin City” due to its numerous casinos. Although not all visitors are gamblers, I observed that their casinos are really jam-packed with different kinds of people.

I saw gambling left and right and other vices proliferating in the said city. In fact, when I checked-in with one of the hotels, I felt the imminent temptation to gamble. My experience went this way:

When I talked to the front desk of the hotel, I was told to try to gamble in the casino with no risk at all. The lady in the front desk explained to me that if I gamble, the first 200 dollars would be refunded if I lost in the games. But if I win, then I could take all the money to my pocket.

Admittedly, I paused for a while and thought of the opportunity to win. Anyway, I told myself, if I only put a limit to gamble within 200 dollars then there is no risk at all on my part. Moreover, I tried to take comfort at the thought that at least I tried playing in the casino.

However, I was also thinking that if after playing the casino games I would be addicted to it, then I would become a great loser. So I opted not to take the bait. I could have fallen into the trap. I figured out that the offer might be a tested strategy in the casino to attract more people to become gamblers.

I thought this strategy was only true in Las Vegas. But when I talked to my fellow lawyer and news anchor of CCTN-47, Atty. Divine Marshal Flores, she told me that she also experienced the same offer when she checked in with one of the hotels here in Cebu.

This practice is not good because many Filipinos are already into gambling and this strategy will attract more Filipinos to become gamblers and eventually become gambling addicts.

Dr. Rene Obra, chief of the Center for Behavioral Sciences at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, described Mr. Jessie Carlos, the one responsible for the Resorts World Manlia tragic incident that killed 38 people, as a gambling addict as he showed all the symptoms of a gambler.

It is hard to imagine the effect of gambling addiction to the point that he left his wife and children, sold his properties, and had a standing credit of P4 million in the bank just because of gambling. From there, he became a totally irrational person.

There is an ongoing investigation conducted in Congress on the matter. While it is important to focus on security issues of the hotel, I hope that our lawmakers will also pass legislation that will discourage Filipinos from becoming gambling addicts.

Our lawmakers should enact laws that would prevent such incident to happen again and would put off many Filipinos to become gambling addicts and follow the undesirable path of Jessie Carlos.

I heard many stories about rich people driving their luxury cars in going to the casino but end up walking on the street in coming back home.

I suggest that we learn a lesson or two as to the laws in our neighboring country, Singapore, with respect to gambling in the casinos by their very own citizens. I learn from our tour guide in Singapore that their very own citizens will pay a huge amount of money as entrance fee if they want to go inside a casino. But for foreigners, they are allowed to enter the casino for free.

I was not able to stop myself from asking the logic behind such policy. I was answered that such law is a way of discouraging their citizens to even enter and try the games at the casino because by just entering the said establishment, they are already instant losers because of the expensive entrance fee.

Such law is worth considering. At least it will discourage Filipinos from entering the casinos and gamble.

According to the experts, gambling addiction is just like drug addiction which will start from just testing the substance or the activity.

Perhaps to paraphrase all this, let me quote part of the lyrics of the song titled “Laklak” popularized by the Siakol band in the 1990’s: “Nagsimula sa patikim-tikim. Pinilit kong gustuhin. Bisyo’y nagsimulang lumalim. Kaya ngayon ang hirap tanggalin.”