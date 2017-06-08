Drug surrenderer shot dead; 3 others nabbed in buy-bust operations

A 27-year-old man, who surrendered in Oplan Tokhang last year, was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

Dennis Garbo, 27, of Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, northern Cebu sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the back, causing his death.

PO1 Richie Guilleran of Consolacion Police Station said the victim had just left their house on board a motorcycle when he was waylaid by the gunmen.

Police recovered from the crime scene the victim’s motorcycle and a bundle of undetermined amount of money from the motorcycle’s U-box, and an empty shell of a .45 pistol.

Residents in the area only heard successive bursts of gunfire but had not seen the suspects as the place was dark.

The police were still verifying claims by relatives that the money recovered from the victim was proceeds of a lot that they recently sold.

In another police operation, more than P59,000 worth of suspected shabu was confiscated from two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Borromeo Street, Sitio Omega, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Thursday dawn.

Reynaldo Monteadora, 48, and James Padillo, 28, both residents of the area, were arrested by the operatives of Carbon Police Station led by Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay at 1:30 a.m.

Confiscated from Monteadora were 16 small packs of alleged shabu and P1,200 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade while 10 small and one medium packs of suspected shabu were recovered from Padillo.

In Talisay City, a drug peddler eluded arrest during a buy-bust operation in Camp 6, Barangay Manipis on Wednesday afternoon.

A concerned citizen called the Talisay Police Station and informed the police about a certain Junrey’s illegal drug activity in the area.

The police immediately conducted a buy-bust operation led by SPO3 Arian Carillon at 5:30 p.m. but the suspect fled through the back portion of his house after sensing the presence of the policemen.

However, authorities were able to apprehend Eddie Traya, an alleged customer of the suspect.

Recovered from his possession were three small plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.