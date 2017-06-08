Elderly electrocuted in Toledo

A 68-YEAR-OLD woman was electrocuted after touching a live wire in Sitio Tapon, Barangay Matab-ang, Toledo City at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Remedios Plarisan, a widow, was reportedly cleaning her house when she touched a live wire allegedly illegally tapped by her son Joel, 43.

Her neighbors immediately rushed her to the Balamban District Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

The police also looked for Joel, who fled after the incident.

The Toledo police, however, said that no case has been filed yet against Joel as of yesterday afternoon.