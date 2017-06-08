Pagasa: Rainy weekend seen for Cebu

CEBU residents should brace for rainy days this weekend due to the presence of the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

Pagasa Mactan chief Alfredo Quiblat said both a low pressure area and the ITCZ continue to affect the weather in Cebu.

“The LPA has a low chance to become a tropical cyclone since it is almost near the land,” Quiblat said.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the low pressure area was spotted 10 kilometers northeast of southern Leyte.

Quiblat said it may dissipate today but the ITCZ may continue to bring in the rains.

He said the ITCZ is a breeding ground of weak low pressure areas and also brings thunderstorm activities like lightning, thunder, waterspout or whirlwinds.

Quiblat advised Cebu’s local governments to remind those living near the prone risk areas to take precautionary measures.

For June, at least two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the country.

As of yesterday, Pagasa Mactan recorded more than 50 millimeters of rain in the past few days, still way below the normal average rainfall of 183.9 millimeters for June.

In its weather forecast, Pagasa said Metro Cebu will experience temperatures ranging from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius today.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Eastern Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Visayas.