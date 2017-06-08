Phase 2 begins

TABUNOK FLYOVER

TRAFFIC along the Tabunok Flyover in Talisay City is expected to be heavy beginning today, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) begins phase two of its rehabilitation work on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as much as possible and take alternate routes to and from Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As much as possible, just use the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) as an alternative route to avoid the traffic near the flyover,” said City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA) Chief Almond dela Peña.

CSCR stretches through Cebu’s South Road Properties (SRP).

Talisay City officials met with representatives of the DPWH Second District Engineering Office on Wednesday to discuss the continuation of repair work on the bridge which began last March.

Phase two of the flyover’s rehabilitation, which includes retrofitting of the flyover’s expansion joints, is scheduled to start today, June 9, and will end on June 22.

The closure will be the third time this year after the flyover was closed to vehicular traffic last March 31 to April 2 and April 4 to 5 to give way to the implementation of phase one of the project.

Phase one of the rehabilitation works, undertaken by First Grander, Inc. for a budget of P9 million, included scraping off existing asphalt, replacing it and waterproofing.

As phase two of the work begins, Talisay officials asked DPWH to coordinate with the management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) regarding the routes of passenger buses to and from the south.

Trailers and big cargo trucks are also advised to take the CSCR instead of roads near the Tabunok Flyover so as not to add to the traffic.

“We have also asked our traffic enforcers to be on double alert in implementing our traffic rules like no stopping and no loading and unloading under the flyover so that it won’t impede the flow of traffic,” Dela Peña added

adjacent roads

The second phase of the Tabunok Flyover repair, which will be undertaken by PLD Construction, is estimated to cost P20 million.