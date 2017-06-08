DPWH-7 defers underpass project

FOLLOWING numerous complaints on the need for more consultation and better preparation, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 has decided to delay the implementation of the first phase of its P683-million underpass project along N. Bacalso Avenue and F. Llamas St. in Cebu City.

Traffic authorities also decided to put on hold a traffic rerouting scheme in the area following Wednesday’s dry run.

Roy dela Cruz, DPWH project engineer, said they will first focus on repairing and improving alternative roads near the planned underpass.

DPWH-7 officials will meet with Cebu City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) today to discuss the needed road repairs.

“We need to coordinate with the city government, especially with City Engr. Joy Ylanan regarding the road maintenance. Maybe the city already has plans or a budget for road repair in the area,” said Dela Cruz, explaining that DPWH and its contractor will focus on other roads needing repair but have not been given a budget by the city.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano called off the second day of the traffic dry run intended for today, Thursday, pending repairs that were needed in alternate routes laden with potholes.

Ouano said results of Wednesday’s dry run showed that potholes on secondary streets like Tagunol, Ganciang and Gochan only worsened the traffic congestion during the rerouting following the closure of southbound lanes along N. Bacalso Ave. in front of McDonald’s Mambaling.

DPWH-7 hopes to be able to start actual road repair works on identified areas by Tuesday next week.

For his part, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said he would suggest changes in the traffic rerouting scheme.

Instead of closing traffic to Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs), they should be allowed to use one side of N. Bacalso Ave. when going south, while private vehicles, he said, should be made to pass through diversion roads like Caimito St. and Ganciang St.

“PUJ drivers will consume more fuel when going through the longer route, and their passengers suffer because it’s hot. Meanwhile, private motorists are inside air-conditioned vehicles. They should be the ones to pass through the longer route,” said Tumulak, who observed Wednesday’s dry run.

While he supports the project, Tumulak agreed that DPWH needed to conduct more consultations and meetings with various sectors regarding the project’s implementation.

Residents living near the project site as well as business establishments surrounding the area did not know about the project and the traffic rerouting, said Tumulak.

Tumulak is a former barangay captain of Basak Pardo, one of eight villages affected by the rerouting together with Barangays Tisa, Mambaling, Labangon, Punta Princesa, Quiot, Cogon Pardo and Basak San Nicolas.

More projects

The DPWH assures of more infrastructure projects for Cebu, including Cebu City.

In a press statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar revealed plans to construct a four-lane Guadalupe-Lahug bypass road with a total length of 1.61 kilometers.

“The project with an estimated cost of P500 million will shorten travel time (from) Barangay Guadalupe to Barangay Lahug by 50 percent,” Villar said.

A feasibility study is also being conducted for the construction of a Mandaue City-Consolacion-Liloan bypass road which is expected to bring down travel time from Cebu City to Liloan also by 50 percent.

Earlier, Villar announced a P50-billion Metro Cebu Expressway project which will reduce travel time from Naga City to Danao City from three hours to one hour and 25 minutes.

According to DPWH, the 74-km. expressway will be the biggest infrastructure project for Cebu in years.