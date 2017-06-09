All set for Engkwentro Dinhi Sa Mandaue

The boxers fighting in the “Engkwentro Dinhi Sa Mandaue” fight card are all set for their matches on Saturday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

This after all of them made weight duting a weigh-in event held Friday at the J Centre Mall in Bakilid, Mandaue City.

The main event protagonists are Vic Saludar and Toto Landero. In the co-main event, going up against each other will be Vince Paras and Jimboy Haya for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight title.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the special attraction bout, Hawaiian Casey Morton will be taking on Thai Phannaluk Kongsang.