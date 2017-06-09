Hontiveros: Martial Law not needed in Mindanao

The Maute terror group can be defeated even without the declaration of martial law.

This was the message of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the forum on Civil Liberties at the University of San Carlos yesterday morning of which she was the main speaker.

The forum, attended by more than 200 student leaders and members of civil society organizations from the Central Visayas, tackled the right to life, liberty, property and due process of every person especially in Mindanao where President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I firmly believe that it is possible and completely reasonable to oppose terrorism, to oppose this Maute terrorism and not to declare martial law to fight it,” Hontiveros said eliciting applause from the audience.

She believed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have the capacity to defeat the Maute Group.

Hontiveros also expressed disappointment that there will be no more joint congressional session to tackle the declaration of martial law in Mindanao after senators rejected a resolution calling for such a move.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Citizens Assembly will also mobilize its members for an activity dubbed “Gathering for Civil Liberties” in celebration of Independence Day. The venue of the event, however, has yet to be identified.

Hontiveros said there will also be a similar event at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila on the same day in line with the celebration.

“We should uphold and protect civil liberties especially in Mindanao na may martial law,” she added.